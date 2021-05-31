NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:

SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. June 9, 2021.

1997 VW Jetta, Lic#641HQT

2008 Chev Cobalt Lic#BWB1358

2001 Nissan Maxim, Lic#BEM1844

2009 Chev Malibu, Lic#BOA0961

2001 Chev Tahoe, Lic#YGL987

2003 Toyota Tacoma, Lic#YUO7992

1994 Ford E250, Lic#NBT580

Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 am

HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447

Published June 2, 2021

Legal 147-21

