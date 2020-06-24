NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:

SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. June 30, 2020.

1995 SUBURU LEGACY, LIC #BPC7625

2004 CHRYLSER SEBRING/CONV

2006 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN

1998 MERCURY GRAND MARQ, LIC #BKW9153

2010 MITSUB GALANT, LIC #AYC4518

2000 FORD F150, LIC #B90271H

Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30am to 11:30am

HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447

Published June 24, 2020

Legal 162-20

