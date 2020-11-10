Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County, Board of Commissioners regular board meeting will be held on November 19, 2020 and done by telephone conference only. You may attend the meeting by calling 1.971.337.2050, when prompted enter 483# 483#. There will be no ‘in-person’ meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:00pm. For further information, please contact Administration at 360.642.6301
Published Nov. 11, 2020
Legal No. 283-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.