Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County, Board of Commissioners regular board meeting will be held on April 22, 2021. Due to State of Washington gathering restrictions the in-person attendance capacity will be at a maximum of 10 persons allowed in the Conference Room B. All other attendees may join the meeting by calling the conference line at 1.971.337.2050, when prompted enter 483#, 483#. To join the meeting in person or for further information, please contact Administration office at 360.642.6301.
Published April 21, 2021
Legal No. 104-21
