CITY OF LONG BEACH

HYDRANT FLUSHING PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Long Beach Water Department will be conducting semi-annual hydrant flushing and flow testing in the Seaview/Long Beach area beginning April 8 through April 19. This action may cause low pressure and discolored water in your area. There are no health risks associated with this action. If you have any questions please call the treatment plant at 360-642-3163. Sorry for any inconveniences.

Long Beach Water Department

Published March 27 and April 3, 2019

Legal No. 120-19

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.