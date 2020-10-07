Hydrant Flushing Public Notice
The city of Long Beach water department will be conducting semi-annual hydrant flushing and flow testing in the Seaview / Long Beach area beginning October 19th thru October 30th. This action may cause low pressure and discolored water in your area. There are no health risks associated with this action. If you have any questions please call the treatment plant at 360-642- 3163 or city hall at 360-642-4421. Sorry for any inconveniences.
Long Beach Water Department
Published Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, 2020
Legal No. 248-20
