City of Long Beach, Washington
IDAHO AVENUE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT 2020
The City of Long Beach is soliciting proposals for supply of and labor for placement of Hot Mix Asphalt in conjunction with the Idaho Avenue Improvement Project 2020.
The Scope of Work will include; Planning Bituminous Pavement, placement of HMA for pre-leveling and wearing course, temporary pavement markings, crushed surfacing top course to include driveways, paint line, and construction signing. The full bid specs can be viewed at Long Beach City Hall; to request a copy please contact David Glasson at dglasson@longbeachwa.gov or 360-642-4421.
Traffic control will be provided by the City.
All work shall be completed by June 30, 2020.
Proposals will be accepted until 3:00 P.M. ON March 20, 2020 and should be delivered to the City of Long Beach, 115 Bolstad Ave W Long Beach, WA. Facsimile submittals can be received if arrangements are made with the office – FAX: (360) 642-8841.
you have any questions regarding this bid or the procedure, please contact me at (360) 360-642-4421
David Glasson, City Administrator
Published March 4 and March 11, 2020
Legal No. 061-20
