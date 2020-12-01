CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing prior to the Hearing Examiner issuing a final decision on the Variance and Boundary Line Adjustment for the Port of Ilwaco vessel deconstruction facility. Hearing to take place on December 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. via Zoom Conference 844-1531-5138. All public comments on this application must be received by the City Planner (sam.roberts@wsp.com) prior to the hearing or citizens may provide written or oral comments at the hearing.
Holly Beller, Treasurer, City of Ilwaco
Published December 2, 2020
Legal No. 293-20
