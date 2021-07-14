CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Conditional Use Permit application for food/seafood processing in the C-1 zoning district.
Notice is hereby provided in accordance with IMC 15.08.110, which stipulates that the City of Ilwaco will hold a public hearing for the conditional use application initiated by the applicant Jake Brown. This project includes locating a fish processing operation in existing vacant storefronts, the proposed use of which requires final decision by the Hearing Examiner. The project will also require a building permit. The proposed site is 211 1st Ave South, parcel 7300-80-12001. A 15-day public comment period on this application concludes on July 28, 2021. All public comments on this application must be received by the city planner by four p.m. on July 28, 2021. A Hearings Examiner will consider the application on July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. This public hearing remotely will be held remotely. Accommodations for in-person attendance can be made by request at 120 First Ave N, Ilwaco WA 98624.
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86287772771?pwd=bStDSlY2T051VkFTbXF2SlpHZHF4QT09 Meeting ID 862 8777 2771 Passcode 225136. You may also use a telephone to listen in and provide public testimony. At the start of the meeting, call (253) 215-8782 and when prompted enter the meeting ID and passcode.
Decisions made by the hearings examiner are appealable to Pacific County Superior Court per Title 15.08.150 (G) of the Unified Development Ordinance. Project information can be found on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Avenue North, Ilwaco, Washington 98624. Any person may comment on the application, receive notice of any hearings, submit oral or written comments at any hearings, and request a copy of the final decision. Members of the public who are not able to attend can submit certified letters before the hearings examiner hearing.
Published July 14 and July 21, 2021
