CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing on the R1 Vacation Rental Moratorium relating to short term rentals in the R1 zone. Hearing to take place at the regular City Council meeting on March 22, 2021, at or about 6:00 p.m. via Zoom Meeting ID 385 864 1217. All written and oral comment will be considered. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-3145, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published March 10 and March 17, 2021
Legal No 064-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.