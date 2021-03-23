City seeks applicants for Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
The City of Ilwaco is accepting resumes and/or letters of interest for representation on the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority.
Pacific County is particularly challenged to provide a range of affordable housing choices. The demand for housing is increasing both as our resident population grows and wage/income disparity fails to keep up with housing costs. The City of Ilwaco seeks to fill our representative board position with someone who possesses insight into the diverse housing needs of our communities and is especially knowledgeable of geographic and/or economic difficulties of expansion. The candidate should be ready to report on the business of the JPHCA directly to the council on at least a semi-annual basis. This is a volunteer position. Appointment will be by the Mayor for a two year period. The board member will be required to attend bi-monthly JPCHA meetings (currently held remotely under COVID-19 restrictions).
Please send resumes and/or letter of interest to treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov no later than April 12, 2021. More information can also be found at www.ilwaco-wa.gov.
Published March 17 and March 31, 2021
Legal No. 073-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.