CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ilwaco will be FLUSHING HYDRANTS beginning May 31st, 2021, ending approximately June 18th, 2021. This is a semi-annual procedure to remove accumulated sediments in the water mains. Flushing will start no earlier than 5:00 a.m. and may continue through 9:00 p.m. each day. Flushing can cause low pressure and temporary discoloration of water. If conditions persist, please contact Ilwaco City Hall at 360-642-3145.
Published May 19 and May 26, 2021
Legal No. 130-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.