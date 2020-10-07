SUMMARY ORDINANCE #910
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ILWACO, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING AN UPDATE OF THE CITY OF ILWACO CRITICAL AREAS ORDINANCE PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON GROWTH MANAGEMENT ACT. A full copy of Ordinance #910 is on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Av. N., Ilwaco, WA. Passed by the Ilwaco City Council the 28th day of September 2020.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published October 7, 2020
Legal No. 244-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.