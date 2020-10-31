SUMMARY ORDINANCE #911
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ILWACO, WASHINGTON, ESTABLISHING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE FOR THE 2021 BUDGET. A full copy of the ordinance is on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Av. N., Ilwaco, WA. Passed by the Ilwaco City Council the 26th day of October 2020.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published November 4, 2020
Legal No. 275-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.