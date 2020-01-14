CITY OF ILWACO
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Site Plan Review Permit and State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) determination for the Port of Ilwaco Vessel Deconstruction Facility
Notice is hereby provided in accordance with IMC 15.08.090 that a site plan review permit and SEPA determination application was received by the City of Ilwaco on November 26, 2019 and a determination of completeness was issued on December 23, 2019. The site plan review permit and SEPA determination is under review to construct the Ilwaco Vessel Deconstruction Facility with connections to the City of Ilwaco sanitary sewer and water systems in the Light Industrial (M-1) zoning district. Based on City of Ilwaco land use regulations, the M-1 zone allows boat maintenance uses in this zone but requires Hearings Examiner approval when a site plan review permit is required. The proposal is located on two tax parcels without a physical address in the City of Ilwaco (73031014000 and 73048003009).
Per IMC 15.50.010(D), site plan review permits require a final decision from the Hearings Examiner. In accordance with these requirements, a meeting with the Hearings Examiner required for the site plan review permit will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Building.
The project requires a site plan review permit and a SEPA determination. All public comments on this notice of application must be received by the city planner by four p.m. on January 22, 2020. Project information can be found on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Avenue North, Ilwaco, Washington 98624. Citizens may also provide written or oral comments at the hearing.
Published January 8, 2020
Legal No. 010-20
