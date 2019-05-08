IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF CLATSOP Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1, Plaintiff, v. Unknown Heirs, Legatees and Devisees of James L. Littlefield, Defendants. Case No.: 19CV00377 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication, 04/23/2019, along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or, if the Plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the Plaintiff. The subject of this a judicial foreclosure of real property commonly known as 42376 Evergreen Acres Ln, Seaside, OR 97138 for non-payment of mortgage debt. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. DATED: April 17, 2019. /s/ Katrina E. Glogowski, OSB #035386, Allegiant Law Group, 1700 21st Ave S Ste 201, Seattle, WA 98144 (206) 903-9966. Fax (206) 405-2701.
Published April 24, May 1, May 8 and May 15, 2019
Legal No. 152-19
