IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR LEWIS COUNTY
IN THE COMBINED ESTATES OF
ADOLPH R. HUBER and CECELIA G. HUBER, Deceased.
Case No.: 20-4-00315-21
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS, CW 11.40.030
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this combined estate.
Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before
the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner
as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to
the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s
attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and
filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the
probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be
presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor
as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months
after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim
is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever
barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and
11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the
decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 21, 2020
Theodore Huber, Personal Representative, c/o VANDER
STOEP, BLINKS, JONES & UNZELMAN, Attorneys for
Personal Representative, 345 N. W. Pacific Ave. P. O. Box
867, Chehalis, WA 98532. Telephone: (360) 748 9281
Published Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2020
Legal No. 266-20
