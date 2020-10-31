IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR

PACIFIC COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

JOHN R. BERGQUIST, Deceased.

NO. 20-4-00045-25 NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice

to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of

the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice

agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice

agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of

othe decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According

to the records of the court that are available on the date of the

filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding

the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent,

and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not

been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must,

before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise

applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the

manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mail- ing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the

address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the orig- inal of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s

declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented

within the later of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served

or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW

11.40.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this

time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise

provided in RCW 11.40.050 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and

non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 21, 2020

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under

the laws of the State of Washington on October 5, 2020, at

Gearhart, Oregon, that the foregoing is true and correct.

DAVID J. BERQUIST, Notice Agent; Attorneys for the No- tice Agent: INGRAM, ZELASKO & GOODWIN, LLP; Ad- dress for Mailing or Service: 120 East First Street Aberdeen,

WA 98520. (360) 533-2865

Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Pacific County Superior Court 20-4-00045-25

Published Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2020

Legal No. 258-20

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.