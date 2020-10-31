IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR
PACIFIC COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of
JOHN R. BERGQUIST, Deceased.
NO. 20-4-00045-25 NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The notice agent named below has elected to give notice
to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of
the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice
agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice
agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of
othe decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According
to the records of the court that are available on the date of the
filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding
the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent,
and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not
been appointed.
Any person having a claim against the decedent must,
before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise
applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the
manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mail- ing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the
address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the orig- inal of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s
declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented
within the later of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served
or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW
11.40.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this
time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise
provided in RCW 11.40.050 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and
non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 21, 2020
The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under
the laws of the State of Washington on October 5, 2020, at
Gearhart, Oregon, that the foregoing is true and correct.
DAVID J. BERQUIST, Notice Agent; Attorneys for the No- tice Agent: INGRAM, ZELASKO & GOODWIN, LLP; Ad- dress for Mailing or Service: 120 East First Street Aberdeen,
WA 98520. (360) 533-2865
Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Pacific County Superior Court 20-4-00045-25
Published Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2020
Legal No. 258-20
