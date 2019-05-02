IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, FOR PACIFIC COUNTY SURFSIDE #1 CONDOMINIUM OWNER’S ASSOCIATION INC., Plaintiff, v. ESTATE OF W. LOUIS MCDONALD, DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF W. LOUIS MCDONALD, DECEASED, ET ALS., Defendant Cause No. 15-2-00246-7 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Judgment Rendered On 07/24/2017 Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 03/18/2019 Date of Levy 04/12/2019 TO: W. LOUIS MCDONALD, Judgment Debtor(s). The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 31512 J Pl, Unit A-126, Interval L-2, Ocean Park, WA 98640. Legal Description: UNIT A-126, TIME SHARE INTERVAL L-2 IN SURFSIDE 1 INN CONDOMINIUM, AS SHOWN ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED JULY 131 1978 IN VOLUME 1 OF CONDOMINIUMS AT PAGES 43 TO 46 AND AS IDENTIFIED IN DECLARATION RECORDED IN VOLUME 7807 AT PAGES 27S TO 289 AND AS AMENDED IN VOLUME 7910 AT PAGES 351 TO 3861 AND FURTHER AMENDED IN VOLUME 8203 AT PAGES 361 TO 396, AND FURTHER AMENDED BY FOURTH DECLARATION IN VOLUME 8910 AT PAGE 700. INCLUDING THE UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN COMMON AREA AND FACILITES AS SET FORTH IN SAID DECLARATIONS AND AMENDMENTS THERETO, THE UNITS ARE INTENDED FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES ONLY, Parcel No: 79518126122 The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m. Date: 05/24/2019, Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington. The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $5,202.79, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below. ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586, 360-875-9395 Published April 17, April 24, May 1 and May 8, 2019 Legal No. 141-19