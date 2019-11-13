INVITATION FOR BIDS
The Port of Willapa Harbor will accept bids for the purchase and delivery of a 27 foot x 12 foot Aluminum Dredging Assist Boat. Bid documents can be obtained from the Port of Willapa Harbor Office, 1725 Ocean Avenue, Raymond, WA 98577. Questions may be submitted verbally or in writing to the Port. Bids will be received at the Port Office until 2:00 PM on November 27, 2019.
Published November 13 and November 20, 2019
Legal No. 393-19
