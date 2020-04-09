INVITATION TO BID
Ocean Beach School District No. 101 is requesting bids for multiple construction projects within our schools. Sealed proposals for the following projects must be received prior to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Additional details are available on our website: ocean.k12.wa.us, or by calling us at (360) 642-3739.
• Ilwaco High School STEM Lab Renovation
• Ilwaco High School & Middle School Security Improvements
• Long Beach and Ocean Park Elementary Security Improvement
OBSD is an EOE.
Published April 1 and April 8, 2020
Legal No. 105-20
