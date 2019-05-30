INVITATION TO BID
Ocean Beach School District No. 101 is requesting bids for fencing projects at Ilwaco High School, Hilltop Middle School, Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary.
Bids must be submitted to the District Office by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Additional details are available from our website www.ocean.k12.wa.us, or from the District Office, 500 Washington Ave S, Long Beach, WA, (360) 642-3739.
Published May 29, and June 5, 2019
Legal No. 192-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.