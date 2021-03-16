IRS JUDICIAL AUCTION SALE
Pursuant to an Order of Sale entered in United States vs. JASON L. KREGER, as Co-Representative of the Estate of Dennis W. Kreger, Sr., deceased; ELLA MAE JACKSON-KREGER, as Co-Representative of the Estate of Dennis W. Kreger, Sr., deceased et al Civil No. 3:19-cv-05682-BHS United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, the United States will offer to sell at public auction the right, title, and interest of Jason L. Kreger, in and to property located in Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington. The sale will be held by public auction
Date of Sale: April 7th, 2021
Time of Sale: 11:00am with registration beginning at 10:30am
Location: Front Steps of Pacific County Courthouse 300 Memorial Dr, South Bend, WA 98586
Property Offered: Property #1: 16215 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, WA 98631. Fishing Shack with power and well with pump on approx. 0.31 acres.
Property #2: 17805 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, WA 98631. Approx. 0.31 acres of undeveloped land with power on property boundary and good wells in the area.
Minimum Bid: Property #1: $45,870.00
Property #2: $15,000.00
Property may be viewed at: Drive-by only. Please be polite parking on the shared driveway.
This is not an advertisement of a sale of seized property. This information notice is only regarding a sale being conducted by the Internal Revenue Service as a result of the foreclosure of an Internal Revenue Service Federal Tax Lien by the Department of Justice.
This property shall be offered for sale at public auction, free and clear of all liens and interests of the parties to this action.
Terms of Payment: Deferred: 10% due at time of acceptance of highest bid. Remaining balance due NLT May 7th, 2021.
All payments must be by certified check or cashier’s check. Make check payable to the Unit-ed States District Court for the Western District of Washington.
For more information go to www.irsauctions.gov or contact Gary Chapman (360)536-6602
Published Feb. 24, March 3, March 10 and March 17, 2021
Legal No. 047-21
