IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON STATE
FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
JAIME MEDINA and MARIA SILVA
Husband and wife, Plaintiffs,
vs
MARY L. MONICO and BILLY L. JAMES, as
Joint Tenants, and the Heirs, Devisees, and
Legatees of Mary L. Monico, Defendants
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
NO. 18-2-00342-25
The State of Washington to said heirs, devisees, and legatees of Mary L. Monico, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein, defendants:
You and each of you are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 30th day of January, 2019, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiffs, at his office below stated; and, in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the complaint in this action which has been fled with the clerk of said court.
The object of this action is to judicially foreclose a deed of trust securing real estate in Pacific County, Washington, described as: Lots 1 and 2 in Block 10 of Riverdale Addition to Raymond, according to the plat thereof on file in d-2 on Page 92, in the office of the Auditor of Pacific County Washington. Together with that portion of the vacated Grove Street accruing thereto by operation of law, against the claim of the defendants and any one of them.
DATED: January 23, 2019
Michael A. Turner, WSBA #13216, Attorney for Plaintiffs
PO Box 1217, South Bend, WA 98586
Published Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27, & Mar. 6, 2019
Legal 040-19
