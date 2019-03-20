RFP FOR JANITORIAL SERVICES PROPOSAL FOR THE TIMBERLAND REGIONAL LIBRARY LOCATED AT 1308 256th PLACE, OCEAN PARK WA 98640 BID PROPOSALS DUE DATE: MARCH 29th, 2019 @ 10:00 SEE RFP ONLINE AT https://content.trl.org/OP%202-2019%20%20RFP.pdf FOR QUESTIONS CONTACT LG Nelson, Facilities Manager, Timberland Regional Library 415 Tumwater Blvd. Tumwater, WA 98501-5799 or e-mail lnelson@trl.org 360-704-4510 Proposals shall be submitted no later than MARCH 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Published March 13 and March 20, 2019
Legal No. 097-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.