IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
SUMMONS - 60 DAY, RCW 4.28.100(5)
Case NO. 18-2-00164-25
KURT BEIDLER, Plaintiff,
v.
MARCY CRAIG, STATE OF WASHINGTON ACTING THROUGH ITS DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF DENNIS J. CRAIG, ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE 1980 MGB VEHICLE WITH LICENSE PLATE MYMGNME, CHRIS LIEBERG, DEB EWING, and DIANE MILANO, Defendants
TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF DENNIS J. CRAIG, ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE 1980 MGB VEHICLE WITH WASHINGTON LICENSE PLATE MYMGNME, CHRIS LIEBERG, DEB EWING, and DIANE MILANO
A lawsuit has been started against you in the above entitled court by KURT BEIDLER, plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim, which is to foreclose common law possessory chattel lien on property described as 1980 MGB VEHICLE WITH WASHINGTON LICENSE PLATE MYMGNME, is stated in the written complaint, a copy of which is on file with the Pacific County Superior Court.
In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the complaint by stating your defense in writing, and serve a copy upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff within 60 days after the service of this summons, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where plaintiff is entitled to what he asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned attorney, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered.
You may demand that the plaintiff file this lawsuit with the court [this lawsuit has been filed with the court]. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the plaintiff. Within fourteen (14) days after you serve the demand, the plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the court, or the service on you of this summons and complaint will be voided.
If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.
This summons is issue pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: Feb. 13, 2018
CANN LAWYERS, FREDERIC CANN, WSBA #15962, P.O. Box F, Long Beach, WA 98631. Telephone: 360-642-3108. Email: fcann@fcann.com, Attorney for Plaintiff
Published Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13 and March 20, 2019
Legal 073-19
