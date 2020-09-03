NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE/ZONING REGULATIONS
ORDINANCE NO. 184C
In accordance with RCW 36.70A.035, Pacific County is publishing a summary of proposed Ordinance No. 184C pertaining to amendments to Section 12 Restricted Residential District (R-1), Section 21 Supplementary District Regulations and Section 26 Nonconforming Uses and Structures of Ordinance No. 184 Land Use/Zoning Regulations. The full text will be mailed without charge upon request or can be found on our website at http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/ordres/index.htm.
The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00A.M, or as soon thereafter as possible. The hearing will be held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81888912563; Meeting ID: 818 8891 2563; One tap mobile +12532158782,,81888912563# US (Tacoma)
PROPONENT: Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586. Telephone 360/875-9337, 360/642-9337, 360/484-7337 or 360/267-8337.
FORMAL IDENTIFICATION: amendment to Ordinance No. 184/Land Use/Zoning Regulations
SUMMARY: an ordinance amending Section 12 Restricted Residential District (R-1), Section 21 Supplementary District Regulations and Section 26 Nonconforming Uses and Structures of Ordinance No. 184
SECTION 12 - RESTRICTED RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-1)
D. SPECIAL USES
6. Vacation Rentals that meet the standards contained in Subsection 21.N, Short Term Vacation Rentals and subject to Subsection 12.F.3.
F. PROHIBITED USES:
3. New Vacation Rentals are specifically prohibited in the Restricted Residential (R-1) land use district within the Seaview Urban Growth Area as delineated in the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan. NOTE: All existing and currently permitted licensed Vacation Rentals operating as of September 8, 2020, as of March 8, 2011 within the Restricted Residential (R-1) land use district in the Seaview Urban Growth Area, are considered “grandfathered nonconforming uses” and are subject to the nonconforming use provisions contained within Section 26. Upon the sale of real property, short term vacation rental licenses are deemed null and void, and licenses are non-transferrable.
SECTION 21 - SUPPLEMENTARY DISTRICT REGULATIONS
N. SHORT TERM VACATION RENTALS.
1. Density. Within the R-1, R-2, and R-R zoning districts, …
SECTION 26 - NONCONFORMING USES AND STRUCTURES
G. NONCONFORMING USES AND ACTIVITIES. Any nonconforming use or activity that exists on the effective date of this Ordinance shall be “grandfathered.” Any such “grandfathered” use or activity which is abandoned or unused for twelve (12) consecutive months loses its “grandfathered” status, and thereafter the use or activity must conform to the requirements of this Ordinance; except for existing short term vacation rentals within the R-1 district, which lose grandfathered status when the owner fails to renew the annual operating license at which time nonconforming status ceases immediately.
Effective Date. Ordinance No. 184C shall take effect immediately upon passage.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the Board of Pacific County Commissioners may adopt, modify, or reject the proposed ordinance, or may take other appropriate action. All interested persons are invited to attend this hearing. The hearing facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments, but requests need to be received at least five (5) business days prior to this hearing. Such requests may be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington, by mail P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586, or by phone 360/875-9337 or TDD 360/875-9400.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published August 26, 2020
Legal No. 220-20
