IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC
In the Matter of the
Estate of: JEFFREY DYLAN BLAKE, Deceased
No. 20-4-00030-25
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS, RCW 11.40.030
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c ); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 29, 2020
Personal Representative: Charlotte Nagy; Name & contact information for attorney for the Personal Representative: CANN LAWYERS, FREDERIC CANN, WSBA #15962, P.O. Box F, Long Beach, WA 98631. Telephone: 360-642-3108. Email: fcann@fcann.com
Published July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12, 2020
Legal No. 192-20
Superior Court of Washington, County of Pacific
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
No. 20-4-00006-25
Adoption of: RUTH PERI SCHRECK, Minor
BRANDON DUANE SCHRECK and
HANNAH HONEY SCHRECK,
Petitioners
and
KEONNA PERI SCHRECK, Mother
John Doe, Father
Respondents
TO: JOHN DOE (father)
A Termination Petition was filed on May 6, 2020; a hearing will be held on this matter on: August 28, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. and a Termination Hearing will be set for the court at that time. The hearing will occur at Pacific County Superior Court, 300 Memorial Drive, 2nd Floor, South Bend, Washington. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights should be terminated as defined in RCW 13.34. If you do not appear at the hearings the court may enter an order terminating your parental rights in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons and Termination Petition, call Williams Penoyar, Attorney at Law at 360-875-5775. To view information about rights in this proceeding go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.
Dated: July 24, 2020, South Bend, Washington. William Penoyar, WSBA # 38777, Attorney for Petitioners, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586. Phone: (360) 875-5321
Published July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12, 2020
Legal No. 193-20
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:
SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. AUG. 13, 2020.
2014 TOYOTA CAMRY, LIC #AZU8381
Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30am to 11:30am
HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447
Published Aug. 12, 2020
Legal 197-20
CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Period Update to the Ilwaco Comprehensive Plan
Notice is hereby provided in accordance with IMC 15.08.110.
Project Description: The City of Ilwaco is completing a periodic review of its Comprehensive Plan as required under the Washington Growth Management Act. The purpose of the periodic update was to review the Ilwaco Comprehensive Plan and update technical elements and policies to be compliant with state requirements.
Project Location: City-wide
Time/Date/Location of Hearing: Planning Commission, Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. to be held via Zoom Conference (# 819-7492-2161)
The City has issued a determination of non-significance under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11 WAC) for the update. A public comment period was held from July 8, 2020 to August 7, 2020. Additional public comments should be submitted to the city by four p.m. on August 27, 2020. Citizens may provide written or oral comments at the hearing. Members of the public who are not able to attend can submit certified letters before the public hearing.
Holly Beller, Treasurer
Published August 12, 2020
Legal No. 198-20
Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County, Board of Commissioner’ August 20, 2020 regular board meeting will be held by telephone conference only. You may attend the meeting by calling 1.971.337.2050, when prompted enter 483# 483#. There will be no ‘in-person’ meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:00pm. For further information, please contact Administration at 360.642.6301
Published Aug. 12, 2020
Legal No. 199-20
City of Long Beach
Summary of Report of Decision
On July 20, 2020, the Hearings Examiner for the City of Long Beach, Washington did issue a report of decision for the following application:
Project: Application CAO V 2020-02, Mike and Jody Cleveland of Olympia, Washington, Variance to allow approximately 770 square feet of indirect wetland impacts in the S1– Shoreline Single-Family at 229 25th ST NW.
Decision: Approved per the findings and conditions in the Report of Decision.
The complete Report of Decision for the above-referenced project is available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach Washington.
Published August 12, 2020
Legal No. 200-20
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and ANNOUNCING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-CV1 FUNDING AVAILABLE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 25th day of August, 2020 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington. Due to meeting gathering size restrictions, the meeting is accessible via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406; Meeting ID: 347 547 406; One tap mobile +12532158782.
The purpose of the hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons residing in Pacific County. Up to $105,336 may be available to Pacific County to fund CDBG public services and local microenterprise assistance programs; and public health, emergency response, or temporary housing facilities that address COVID-19 impacts. All CDBG funded activities must benefit low-and-moderate income persons or meet the CDBG urgent need national objective criteria. An overview of the proposed activities will be available for review at the Pacific County General Administration Office at 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, South Bend or at www.co.pacific.wa.us beginning August 12, 2020.
Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted during the public hearing or in writing to the Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P.O. Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586 or via email to the Clerk of the Board at mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us. Written comments must be received no later than 4:00 pm on August 21, 2020.
The Commissioners’ meeting room is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or to provide interpreter services, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. Contact Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board at 360-875-9337, 360- 642-9337, TDD# (360) 875-9400 or mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us to request accommodation. The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled. Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service at 1-800-833-6384 and at the website: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services.
Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board
Published Aug. 12, 2020
Legal No. 201-20
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF FLOOD CONTROL ADVISORY BOARD
The annual meeting of the Flood Control Advisory Board of Flood Control Zone District No. 1 of the Long Beach Peninsula will be held at 5:00 PM or as soon as possible thereafter, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
The meeting will be held via zoom.
Details are as follows:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88147481107
Meeting ID: 881 4748 1107
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,88147481107# US (Tacoma)
Published August 12, 2020
Legal No. 202-20
The Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is giving notice according to RCW 28A.335.180 of property declared surplus/obsolete by the Board of Directors. The surplus property will be available for purchase by public schools, private schools and general public in the state of Washington. A public sale will be held on August 19, 2020 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. All items sold will be “as is,” and all sales are final. Purchasers are responsible to remove items immediately after purchase. The entire list can be viewed at http://naselleschools.org/District/News/2437-Surplus-Sale.html
Interested parties may contact Karl Johnson at kjohnson@naselleschools.org to set an appointment to view items. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Published August 12, 2020
Legal No. 205-20
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC
In the Matter of the Estate of KATHLEEN RUTH WEEKS, Deceased
Case No.: 20-4-00034-25
Probate Notice to Creditors, RCW 11/40.030
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c);or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 12,2020
Personal Representative: Terry Weeks
Name and contact information for attorney for Personal Representative:
CANN LAWYERS, A professional corporation. WASHINGTON
Frederic Cann, WSBA #15962 PO Box F
Long Beach, WA 98631 Telephone: 360.642.3108 Email: fcann@fcann.com
Published Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, 2020
Legal No. 206-20
CALL FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is calling for bids for propane, diesel and unleaded fuel for the 2020-21 school year. Information may be requested by calling 360-484-7121 x 2, or by emailing rjacot@naselleschools.org.
Sealed bids are due at the district office by 4:00 on August 31, 2020. The Board of Directors reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Published Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, 2020
Legal 207-20
PUBLIC NOTICE
Grant Assistance for Small Businesses
Affected by COVID-19
Pacific County will be providing grant assistance for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These small business grants will be allocated from Pacific County’s portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Information regarding grant amounts, eligibility, and the application timeline can be found below:
Grant Award Amounts
• Up to $10,000 per small business.
Grant Eligibility Requirements (must meet all requirements to qualify)
• Your small business must be physically located inside Pacific County, Washington; and
• As of March 1, 2020, your small business must employ no more than twenty (20) people; and
• Your small business must have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; and
• You must provide a Form W-9 with your grant application.
Grant Application Timeline
• Friday, August 14, 2020 at NOON:
Grant application period begins
• Applications will be available on the Pacific County website: co.pacific.wa.us
• Please note that priority will be given to the first applications received, and to businesses that have not received previous funding/financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Friday, August 28, 2020 at NOON:
Grant applications are due – applications received after this date/time will not be considered.
• Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible):
The Board of County Commissioners will approve grant awards at a special public meeting.
• Friday, September 11, 2020 (or as soon thereafter as possible):
The County Auditor will begin disseminating the grant awards.
How to Submit Your Application
• Via Email (preferred): pplakinger@co.pacific.wa.us
• Via Standard Mail or in-person at the Pacific County Courthouse Annex:
Pacific County General Administration, Attn: Paul Plakinger, 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, PO Box 6, South Bend, WA 98586
ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE COMPLETED IN FULL.
Incomplete applications will NOT be considered.
Published Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, 2020
Legal No. 208-20
