Many Americans are appalled and surprised by recent statements from politicians and pundits that the elderly can certainly die for the economy. You know “take one for the Gipper,” for the team. The elderly and those with compromised health are vulnerable and are holding up the opening of Trump’s economy, the insinuation that this not need be the case. They are after all “on their last legs,” Bill O Reilly.
I am not surprised at all by this attitude. After all we have been sending our young men and women off to fight corporate wars for decades and I hear not a peep from citizens, politicians or pundits. Americans are quite willing to send these young people into harm’s way for what? Profit?
Women and children in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan to name but three countries, are bent, folded and mutilated by the droves as “collateral damage.” This collateral damage become migrants as their homes, towns and cities have been destroyed, oh and they don’t like America, go figure.
I am 73 years old and am now collateral damage. It does not feel much different from being a 19-year-old Vietnam Marine. Just a little slower and a few more pains.
Chris Thompson
South Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.