Notice of Public Meeting of the Pacific County
Lodging Tax Advisory Committee Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pacific County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will be conducting a public meeting on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the hour of 1:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of this meeting is to consider award of the Fiscal Year 2021 Lodging Tax Grant Applications. The meeting will be hosted via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83423764354.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published October 14, 2020
Legal No. 257-20
