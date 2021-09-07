NOTICE OF SHORT PLAT APPLICATION You are hereby notified that Dale Jacobson has applied to the City of Long Beach proposing to create two (2) lots on property known as Jacobson Short Plat; SW ¼ of Section 9, Township 10N, Range 11W, Willamette Meridian, Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington; (commonly known as Assessor’s Parcel Number 10110934081). This parcel can also be identified as 307 16th ST NE Long Beach, WA. The applicant proposes to split the existing 43,579 square-foot (SF) parcel, which is a rectangle trending north-south, into two (2) parcels, 1 & 2. • New Lot 2 would be the northwest corner extending approximately 128 feet from the northwest property corner, then south 100 feet, west 128 feet and north 100 feet. This property would have access from 16th Street northeast; it has an area of 12,652 SF. • New Lot 1 would encompass the rest of the property located immediately south and east of new Parcel 2, would have access from 16th Street northeast; it has an area of 30,927 SF. There is currently a home on the proposed parcel 2, parcel 1 is undeveloped. The property is zoned R1– Single-Family Residential Restricted pursuant to the City of Long Beach Zoning Ordinance. This application is submitted pursuant to Section 4B of Title 11, Unified Development Ordinance, of the City of Long Beach Municipal Code. A complete copy of the short plat application is available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue W., Long Beach, Washington, during normal business hours. If you have any questions or comments regarding this application, please contact Ariel Smith, Community Development Director, at the above address, telephone number or fax, or by e-mail at asmith@longbeachwa.gov . Please provide any comments you may have regarding this application in writing no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021.
