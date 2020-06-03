CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON
ORDINANCE NO. 982
AN ORDINANCE of the City of Long Beach, Washington, relating to contracting indebtedness; providing for the issuance, sale and delivery of a $600,000 aggregate principal amount unlimited tax general obligation bond to provide funds to acquire a new fire truck and to pay the costs of issuance and sale of the bond; fixing certain terms and covenants of the bond; and providing for other related matters.
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, DO ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Definitions.
Section 2. Findings and Determinations.
Section 3. Authorization of the Bond.
Section 4 Description of the Bond
Section 5. Bond Registrar; Registration and Transfer of the Bond
Section 6. Form and Execution of the Bond.
Section 7. Payment of the Bond.
Section 8. Funds and Accounts; Deposit of Proceeds.
Section 9. Prepayment.
Section 10. Failure to Pay Installments; No Acceleration.
Section 11. Pledge of Taxes.
Section 12. Tax Covenants; Designation of the Bond as a “Qualified Tax Exempt Obligation.”.
Section 13. Sale and Delivery of the Bond.
Section 14. Reporting Requirements.
Section 15. Supplemental and Amendatory Ordinances.
Section 16. General Authorization and Ratification.
Section 17. Severability.
Section 18. Effective Date of Ordinance.
PASSED by the Council of the City of Long Beach, Washington, and approved by its Mayor at a regular meeting thereof held this 18th day of May 2020.
CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON
For a complete copy of this Ordinance contact Long Beach City Hall, 115 West Bolstad Avenue, P. O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published May 27, 2020
Legal No. 136-20
