ORDINANCE No. 985
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING A NEW TITLE 13, CRITICAL AREAS REGULATIONS; PROVIDING FOR REPEAL OF ORDINANCE 857 AND ALL AMENDMENTS THERETO; AND PROVIDING FOR REPEAL OF ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT
WHEREAS, the City Council deems it necessary for the purpose of promoting the public health, safety and general welfare of the City; and
WHEREAS, The purpose of the Critical Areas Ordinance is to establish a means to protect natural resources of the City of Long Beach while providing for development and to establish procedures for development in critical areas; and
WHEREAS, the City has undertaken a public process to receive input from its citizens, property owners, and decision-makers, as well as state regulatory agencies; and
WHEREAS, the City has reviewed and considered all public comments;
NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Findings
Section 2. Adoption
Section 3. Severability
Section 4. Repeal
Section 5. Effective Date
Section 6. Adoption Date
Passed this 5th day of October 2020.
For a complete copy of this ordinance please contact Long Beach City Hall at PO Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published October 21, 2020
Legal No. 265-20
