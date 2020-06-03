Ordinance No. 983

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE 2019 BUDGET BY AUTHORIZING ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

WHEREAS, a public emergency now exists due to expenditures greater than allowed in the 2019 budget, and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, that the 2019 Budget is hereby amended to allow the following total expenditures.

Passed this 18th day of May, 2020.

2019 BUDGET AMENDMENTS

Law Enforcement Fund Total Expenditures & Non-Expenditures $ 1,039,000

Convention Center Fund Total Expenditures & Non-Expenditures $ 1,179,900

Published May 27, 2020

Legal No. 135-20

