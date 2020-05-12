NOTICE of PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Long Beach Planning Commission and City Council will conduct public hearings to consider a substantial update of the City’s Critical Areas regulations. The Planning Commission hearing will occur at 6:00 P.M. or soon thereafter at a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The City Council hearing will occur at 7:00 P.M. or soon thereafter at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 18, 2020.
The regulations comprise eight chapters: 1-General Requirements; 2-Definitions; 3-Review of Critical Areas; 4-Wetlands; 5-Fish and Wildlife Habitat Conservation Areas; 6-Frequently Flooded Areas; 7-Critical Aquifer Recharge Areas; and 8-Geologically Hazardous Areas.
Both hearings will be held in the City Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad West, Long Beach, Washington. This facility is accessible to persons with disabilities.
Published April 29 and May 6, 2020
Legal No. 118-20
