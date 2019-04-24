SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
M&T BANK, Plaintiff,
vs.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CRYSTAL D. MATZEN, a deceased individual; JERRY MATZEN, JR., an individual and as a potential heir of CRYSTAL D. MATZEN, a deceased individual; JERRY MATZEN, SR., an individual; GENEVIEVE MATZEN, an individual; JERRY WALTER MATZEN III, as a potential heir of CRYSTAL D. MATZEN, a deceased individual; ISOBELLA MARIE MATZEN, as a potential heir of CRYSTAL D. MATZEN, a deceased individual; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; ALEXANDER MACK, an individual; STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendants.
CASE NO.: 18-2-00354-25
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)
TO THE DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT(S) ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF CRYSTAL D. MATZEN, a deceased individual: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 20th day of March, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff M&T BANK and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust.
DATED: March 12, 2019
ZIEVE, BRODNAX & STEELE LLP., By: /s/ Kingston D. Bowen, Kingston D. Bowen WSBA# 46688, Scott D. Crawford, WSBA# 34978, kbowen@zbslaw.com, scrawford@zbslaw.com Attorneys for Plaintiff
Published 3/20, 3/27, 4/3, 4/10, 4/17 and 4/24/19
Legal No. 100-19
