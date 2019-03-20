MEETING NOTICE
THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS of Public Hospital District No. 3 of Pacific County will have their regular Board Meeting on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in conference room A/B at Ocean Beach Hospital.
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 3
Published March 20, 2019
Legal 094-19
