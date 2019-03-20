IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
MICHAEL RAMSEUR, Plaintiff,
vs.
ESTATE OF ALBERTA LEA SCHATZ, HER HEIRS OR ASSIGNS AND ANY AND ALL PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PACIFIC COUNTY TAX PARCEL 73045037012,Defendants.
NO. 19-2-00048-25
AMENDED SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(QUIET TITLE)
TO DEFENDANTS AND ALSO ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN PACIFIC COUNTY TAX PARCEL 73045037012, FURTHER DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of March 13, 2019, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff at 504 W. Robert Bush Drive, P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA, 98586. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the real property legally described in the Complaint.
DATED: March 8, 2019.
William Penoyar, WSBA #38777 Attorney for Plaintiff
File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Pacific County Clerk’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, PO Box 67, South Bend, WA 98586; Serve a copy of your response on: William Penoyar, Attorney at Law, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586
Published Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 17, 2019
Legal No. 082-19
