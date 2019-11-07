CITY OF LONG BEACH
MITIGATED DETERMINATION
OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (MDNS)
PROJECT: ALL SAFE MINI STORAGE LLC
CASE NO.: SEPA 2019-02
APPLICANT: Richard Vincent, 108 26th Street NE, Long Beach, WA 98631
CONTACT: Ariel Smith, Director of Community
Development, 360.642.4421
LOCATION: Tax parcel 10110993153, located in Long Beach, Washington, in a portion of Section 9, Township 10 North, and Range 11 West of the Willamette Meridian on 26th Street NE
PROPOSAL: This project will involve installation of a gravel lot and building of a pole barn with a cement floor to serve as extra storage space for the neighboring business, All Safe Mini Storage. The proposed project consists of the construction of a 58-foot by 60-foot cement pad, which will serve as flooring for a storage pole barn outbuilding for the adjacent All Safe Mini Storage business directly west of the site. This project proposes no plumbing facilities, except for a single hose spigot or bib. The proposed development will also include a crushed aggregate parking area surrounding the pole barn. This project will directly impact 0.460 acres and indirectly impact 0.093 acres of Category III wetlands. Direct and indirect wetland impacts will be mitigated by purchasing 0.507 credits at LBMB.
ZONING: C2 – Commercial Retail Warehouse
The City of Long Beach as SEPA lead agency for Case No. SEPA 2019-02, determined that if mitigation measures are implemented as provided for in the full MDNS, on file at City Hall, the proposal after mitigation does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment and has issued a MDNS. An environmental impact, statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c), provided certain conditions are met. This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Detailed information and copies of the conditions are available to the public on request.
Comment Period: This Mitigated DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-350(2). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 15 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted to the City of Long Beach by 4:00 p.m. on November 13, 2019
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith, Position/Title: Director, Community Development, Phone: 360/642-4421, Address: P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631
Date Issued/Published: October 28, 2019
Appeal: You may appeal this Determination to the Long Beach Hearing Examiner at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad West, Long Beach, WA 98631 no later than twenty-one (21) days from the date of final MDNS. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the Community Development Department to ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals.
Note: The issuance of this Determination DOES NOT constitute project approval. The applicant must comply with all other applicable requirements of the City of Long Beach before receiving any permits.
Pupblished Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, 2019
Legal No. 377-19
