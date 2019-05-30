2019 MRSC ROSTERS
SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT,
and VENDOR ROSTERS
FOR PARTICIPATING WASHINGTON STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LOCATED IN
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON
The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) hereby advertises on behalf of the below listed local government agencies in Washington State (local governments) in Southwest Washington (Pacific, Lewis, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark, and Skamania counties), including - but not limited to - cities (Title 35 RCW and Title 35A RCW), counties (Title 36 RCW), port districts (Title 53 RCW), water- sewer districts (Title 57 RCW), school districts and educational service districts (Title 28A RCW), fire districts (Title 52 RCW), transit agencies (e.g., Ch. 35.58 RCW, Ch. 36.57A RCW, Ch. 36.73 RCW, Title 81 RCW), and public utility districts (Title 54 RCW), for their projected needs for small public works estimated to cost $300,000 or less, and for consulting services throughout 2019. Additionally, MRSC advertises on behalf of some local government for their projected needs for vendor services throughout 2019. Interested businesses may apply at any time by visiting the MRSC Rosters website at www.mrscrosters.org. For questions about MRSC Rosters, email mrscrosters@mrsc.org.
SMALL PUBLIC WORKS ROSTERS: Service categories include construction, building, renovation, remodeling, alteration, repair, or improvement of real property as referenced in RCW 39.04.155. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
CONSULTANT ROSTERS: Service categories include architectural, engineering, and surveying services as referenced in Chapter 39.80 RCW, as well as other personal and professional consulting services. Sub-categories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
VENDOR ROSTERS: Service categories include supplies, materials, and equipment not being purchased in connection with public works contracts and limited service contracts as referenced in RCW 39.04.190. Subcategories can be viewed on the MRSC Rosters website.
Currently subscribing local governments which have their Small Works Roster, Consultant Roster, and Vendor Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District, City of Castle Rock, City of Ilwaco, City of Kalama, City of La Center, City of Long Beach, City of Mossyrock, City of North Bonneville, City of Ridgefield, City of Vader, City of Vancouver, City of Washougal, City of Woodland, Clark County, Clark County Fire District #13, Clark County Fire District 5, Clark Regional Wastewater District, Cowlitz 911 Public Authority, Cowlitz County, Cowlitz County Fire Protection District #1, C-Tran (Clark County Public Transportation Benefit Area), Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, Housing Authority of the City of Longview, North Beach Water District, North Country EMS, Port of Chehalis, Port of Longview, Port of Skamania County, The Southwest Washington Council of Governments on Aging & Disabilities, Town of Yacolt, Underwood Conservation District, Woodland School District #404.
Currently subscribing local governments which have only their Small Works Roster and Consultant Roster hosted by MRSC Rosters: City of Raymond, City of South Bend, Cowlitz County Fire District 6, Kelso School District No. 458, Port of Kalama.
Some or all of the local governments listed above may choose to use the MRSC Rosters service to select businesses. Master contracts for certain types of work may be required. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4, and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation Issued Pursuant to Such Act, these local governments hereby notify all businesses that they will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids or proposals in response to any invitations and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
Published June 5, 2019
Legal No. 195-19
