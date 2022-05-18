NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT CONDITIONAL USE
Case No P2200361
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing a complete upgrade to the existing Naselle Fish Hatchery. A majority of the project falls within shoreline jurisdiction of the Naselle River. The proposal includes replacing the surface water intake, the existing weir, the juvenile and resident fish ladder and constructing a new adult fish ladder to meet the current regulations. Additionally, they plan to construct a new pollution abatement pond, adult holding ponds, rearing ponds and raceways. Once these structures have been finished, the existing adult fish ladder and adult pond will be removed and restored as outlined in the mitigation plan that was provided upon submittal. Fin fish hatcheries have been identified in the SMP as an aquaculture activity that is considered to be a permitted use within the Rural Conservancy designation as well as grading and filling in conjunction with this allowed use, and require a substantial shoreline development permit (SSDP). The replacement of the in-water structures (allowed as maintenance and repair) requires grading and filling below OHWM, which triggers the need for the SSDP Conditional Use permit. The applicant has proposed a cut (dredging) of 2,503 cubic yards and the associated fill as part of the replacement process will be 2,034 cubic yards. There will be a net of 469 cubic yards of fill that is removed from below OHWM of the Naselle River.
Proponent(s): WDFW (Owner) & Brian Blossom (Applicant)
Location of Proposal: The property is located at 270 North Valley Rd. in Naselle, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number is 10090250307 located in Section 02, Township 10 North, Range 09 West of W.M.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P2200348, P2200354 & P2200361 on June 1st, 2022 via zoom at the following link https://zoom.us/j/3066189481. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +12532158782, US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 3066189481#. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98631, in writing by May 31st, 2022 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Published May 18, 2022
Legal No. 121-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.