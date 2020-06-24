ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS …..The NASELLE-GRAYS RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT Board of Directors is requesting Bids for a NEW ROOF of the Music/STEM Lab Building. Sealed Bids will be received by the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District (Owner) at 793 State Route 4, Naselle, WA 98638 until 2:45 PM, local time, June 16, 2020. Mail in bids are strongly preferred during the COVID-19 pandemic. For hand-delivered bids, facemasks are required inside of the building. Bid envelopes are to be sealed and clearly marked, “Sealed bid for Naselle Roof – attention Lisa Nelson.”
Bid opening will be held on June 16, 3:00 p.m. at Naselle High School - 793 State Route 4, Naselle, WA 98638.
A mandatory, pre-bid walkthrough will be held on June 5th at 10 a.m., local time, at the project site described above. Face coverings must be worn, and 6 ft. social distancing will be maintained:
Project description: The Owner is restoring a music and STEM lab building in two phases. The first phase (this project) is a "New Roof.” Project details contain complete removal and disposal of the existing roof, and installation of a new single-membrane roof. Project is approximately 14,000 sq. ft. Miscellaneous framing upgrades and insulation will be installed as well as siding, flashing, and roofing repairs to the existing announcer’s box in the football field stadium.
For specific questions, Bidders may contact the District’s architect, Erik Fagerland, at (360) 642-2389 or at longbeacharchitect.efa@gmail.com
A Bid Bond or Certified Check made payable to the Owner, in the amount of 5% of the Base Bid shall accompany each Bid as a guarantee. If for any reason, the awarded Bidder cannot execute the work, chosen Bidder shall forfeit the Bid deposit or the amount of the Bid Bond to the Owner as liquidated damages.
The Contractor, to whom an award shall be made, shall be subject to all applicable Federal and State Laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, the WASHINGTON STATE Prevailing Wage Act. Applicable wage rates for this project, located in Pacific County, shall apply. Bidders are responsible to verify and use the most recent prevailing wage rates. The “Effective Date” for this project is the Bid due date above. The applicable prevailing wage rates may be found on the Department of Labor & Industries website located at https://fortress.wa.gov/lni/wagelookup/prvWagelookup.aspx. Bidders may contact the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District at 360.484.7121 and request that the rates be mailed to them, or they can view them at the District Office.
A contract will be awarded to a responsible Bidder only. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality, or to accept any Bid which in the judgment of the Owner may be the most advantageous. No Bids may be withdrawn after the opening of Bids, without the consent of the Owner, for a period of sixty (60) days thereafter.
Prospective bidders may order files or prints from Precision Images (503) 274-2030. Project documents may be viewed at the following plan centers:
1. Southwest Washington Contractors Association
7017 NE Hwy 99 #214
Vancouver, Washington 98665
360.694.7922 http://www.swca.org/
2. Washington State Office of Minority & Women’s Business Enterprises OMWBE
1110 Capitol Way South, Suite 150
Olympia, WA 98501 (360) 664-9750 https://omwbe.wa.gov/
3. Daily Journal of Commerce Plan Center
921 S.W. Washington St., Suite 210
Portland, Oregon 97205 503-226-1311 https://djcoregon.com/contact/
4. Contractor Plan Center
5468 SE International Way
Milwaukie, OR 97222 (503) 650-0148, fax (503) 650-8273 brie@contractorplancenter.com
Published May 27, and June 3, 2020
Legal No. 139-20
