STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
NOTICE OF ACTION
Naval Special Operations Training in Washington State Parks
Date of Issuance: February 3, 2021
Notice is given under SEPA, RCW 43.21C.080, that Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission took the action described in (2) below on January 28, 2021.
1. Any action to set aside, enjoin, review, or otherwise challenge such action on the grounds of noncompliance with the provisions of chapter 43.21C RCW (State Environmental Policy Act) shall be commenced on or before March 11, 2021.
2. Description of agency action: On January 28, 2021, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (State Parks) issued a Mitigated Threshold Determination of Non-Significance for The United States (U.S.) Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) request for authorization to conduct training activities in twenty-eight state parks.
3. Description of proposal: The NSWC is proposing to conduct special operations training at multiple locations throughout western Washington, including twenty-eight state parks. The proposed action supports small-unit, intermediate and advanced cold-water maritime and land-based training activities for naval special operations personnel on selected nearshore lands in the inland waters of Puget Sound, including Hood Canal, as well as the southwestern Washington coast. Duration and frequency of activities vary, some sites could be used up to 36 times per year and for a maximum of 72 hours per training event.
4. Location of proposal: The Navy has requested authorization for the following state parks in the following respective counties in Washington State: Clallam County (Sequim Bay), Grays Harbor County (Twin Harbors, Westport Light), Island County (Cama Beach, Camano Island, Deception Pass, Fort Casey, Fort Ebey, Joseph Whidbey, South Whidbey), Kitsap County (Blake Island, Illahee, Manchester, Shine Tidelands, Scenic Beach), Jefferson County (Dosewallips, Fort Flagler, Fort Townsend, Fort Worden, Mystery Bay, Shine Tidelands, Triton Cove)
Pacific County (Cape Disappointment, Fort Columbia, Grayland Beach, Leadbetter Point, Pacific Pines), and Skagit County: (Deception Pass, Hope Island, Skagit Island Marine).
5. Type of environmental review under SEPA: A Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance, Environmental Checklist, and other reference documents (including November 2019 “Final Environmental Assessment for Naval Special Operations Training in Western Washington” and the “Finding of No Significant Impact” signed December 18, 2019) were published and opened for review by the public December 21, 2020 through January 22, 2020. After review of the public comment, a Final Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance was published on January 28, 2021.
6. Documents may be examined during regular business hours at: Proposal applications, the Environmental Checklist, the “Final Environmental Assessment for Naval Special Operations Training in Western Washington State”, the “Finding of No Significant Impact”, and other information associated with this action are available to be viewed at: http://bit.ly/ParksSEPA. Due to public health considerations for COVID-19, hard copies can only be viewed by appointment at: 1111 Israel Road SW, Olympia, WA 98504. To schedule a viewing, call: (360) 902-8844, or email: infocent@parks.wa.gov.
7. Name of agency, proponent, or applicant giving notice: Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, PO Box 42650, Olympia, WA 98504
8. This notice is filed by: Jessica Logan, Environmental Program Manager and SEPA Responsible Official at Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
Date: February 3, 2021
Signature: Jessica K. Logan, Environmental Program Manager
Published February 10 and February 17, 2021
Legal No. 036-21
