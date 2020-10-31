IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC
JAMES R. SWEETSER, an individual; and JAYE E. SUNDIN, an individual , Plaintiffs, vs.
The Heirs and Devisees of JOHN F. DAVIS, deceased; FRED WESTFALL, an individual; and JOHN DOES I-X, Defendants.
NO. 20-2-00143-25 SUMMONS
The State of Washington to the said Defendants, The Heirs and Devisees of JOHN F. DAVIS, deceased, FRED WESTFALL, and JOHN DOES I-X
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days (60) after the 7th day of October, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, JAMES R. SWEETSER and JAYE E. SUNDIN, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs JAMES R. SWEETSER AND JAYE E. SUNDIN, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.
This is an action for Quiet Title pertaining to real property legally described as: Lots 1 and 2, Block 16, Tinker’s Second North Addition to Long Beach, according to plat recorded in Volume D-1 of Plats, page 10, records of Pacific County, Washington. EXCEPT that portion of said Lot 1, conveyed to State of Washington for highway purposes, recorded in Volume 117 of Deeds, page 149. The subject property is more commonly known as 500 Pacific Avenue North, Long Beach, Washington, Parcel No. 73011016001.
DATED this 15th day of September, 2020.
BOHRNSEN STOCKER SMITH ADAMSON LUCIANI PLLC, SCOTT R. SMITH, WSBA #14159, Attorneys for Plaintiffs
Published Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28,
Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, 2020
Legal No. 239-20
