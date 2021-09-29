THE PROCEEDINGS FOR PACIFIC COUNTY FOR THE FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR DELINQUENT REAL PROPERTY TAXES FOR THE YEARS 2018 THROUGH 2021 AND SOME PRIOR YEARS, INCLUDING ASSESSMENTS WHICH ARE DUE ON THE PROPERTY AND ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COUNTY TREASURER TO COLLECT.
STATE OF WASHINGTON
PACIFIC COUNTY
NO. 21 2 00089 25
AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF DELINQUENCY
I, Renée Goodin, Pacific County Treasurer, hereby certify that on September 22nd, 2021 this Amended Certificate of Delinquency in the sums set forth and on the properties described in “Exhibit A” is issued to Pacific County for the delinquent taxes for the years 2018 through 2021 and some prior years including assessments which are the responsibility of the county treasurer to collect.
I further certify that this Certificate correctly shows: (1) a description of the property as described on the tax rolls; (2) the local street address, if available at the time of filing; (3) the name of the known or reputed owner of the property as it appears on the tax rolls, or if unknown, so stated; (4) the tax parcel number; (5) the years for which taxes are owed; and the amount of taxes, interest, penalties, costs and special assessments due on the date of certification.
This Amended Certificate of Delinquency bears interest at the rate of twelve (12) percent per annum until redeemed,
Any property listed in this Amended Certificate may be redeemed at any time before the close of business the day before the sale together with additional interest at the rate of twelve (12) percent per annum from the date of this Amended Certificate to the date of such redemption, plus increased costs of foreclosure, and any penalties assessed. Payment must be made by cash, cashier’s check, or by a wire.
The property described in this Amended Certificate was subject to tax at the time the same was assessed and was assessed as required by law. Said taxes or assessments remain unpaid and delinquent a period of at least three (3) years at the time of issuance of the Amended Certificate. Pursuant to RCW 84.64.050, this Amended Certificate shall have the same force and effect as a lis pen-dens.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF I set my hand and affix the official seal of my office this 22nd day of September, 2021.
