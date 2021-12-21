CITY OF LONG BEACH, a municipal corporation, Plaintiff
v.
HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY YOSHIMI, Occupants and unknown owners of 107 6th Street NE, Long Beach, WA 98631; Assessor's Parcel Number: 73011016105, Defendants.
NO. 21-2-00159-25
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(QUIET TITLE)
TO HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY YOSHIMI, ALSO ANY OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UN-KNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN PACIFIC COUNTY TAX PARCEL 73011016105, FURTHER DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of December 8, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiffs at P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA, 98586. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the real property legally described in the Complaint.
DATED: November 17, 2021.
Joel Penoyar, WSBA #6407, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA (360) 875-5321. File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, WA 98586. Serve a copy of your response on: Joel Penoyar, Attorney at Law, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586.
Published Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22, Dec. 29, 2021, Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.