IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
OCEAN FIERCE LLC, Plaintiff,
vs.
DOMINIC TARABOCHIA AND SHARON TARABOCHIA, their heirs, and assigns, and any person claiming an interest in the vessel described herein, Defendants.
NO. 22-2-00102-25
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(QUIET TITLE - FISHING VESSEL)
TO: DOMINIC TARABOCHIA AND SHARON TARABOCHIA, their heirs and assigns and any person claiming an interest in the fishing vessel further described in the complaint herein:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days of May 18, 2022, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at P.O. Box 425, South Bend, WA, 98586. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of this court. Such action is to quiet title and to extinguish Defendants’ interest in the fishing vessel legally described in the Complaint.
DATED: May 11, 2022.
/s/ Joel Penoyar, JOEL PENOYAR, WSBA #6407, Attorney for Plaintiff; Emily Rambo, WSBA #45296, Attorney for Plaintiff.
File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, PO Box 67, South Bend, WA 98586. Serve a copy of your response on: Joel Penoyar, Emily Rambo, Attorney at Law, PO Box 425, South Bend, WA 98586
Published May 18, May 25, June 1, June 8, June 15, June 22, 2022
