SURPLUS EQUIPMENT
Ocean Beach School District has obsolete and/or surplus technology equipment, a 1992 Bluebird school bus and a 1984 Chevrolet shop truck for sale to public school districts or approved private schools at depreciated cost or fair market value, whichever is greater. Additional details are posted on the home page of the school district’s website at ocean.k12.wa.us.
Published May 6 and May 13, 2020
Legal No. 126-20
