SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON,
COUNTY OF PACIFIC JUVENILE COURT
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (DEPENDENCY)
NO.: 20-7-00027-25
IN RE THE WELFARE OF: MICAH MENARD
TO: Chad Menard (Father) and Molly Fay (Mother)
A Dependency Petition was filed on 7-7-20. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at Pacific County Superior Court, 300 Memorial Drive, 2nd Floor, South Bend, Washington. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearings the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons and Termination Petition, call DCYF at 360-9-642-7282. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.
Dated 9-8-2020 by direction of Shannon Pettit for Virginia Leach, Pacific County Clerk
Published Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, 2020
Legal No. 226-20
