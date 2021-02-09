SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON,
COUNTY OF PACIFIC JUVENILE COURT
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
(TERMINATION) (SMPB)
NO.: 21-7-000-2-25
DEPENDENCY OF: MENARD, MICAH, DOB 7-4-20
TO: JOHN DOE, MOLLY FAY, CHAD MENARD
A TERMINATION Petition was filed on 1-22-21; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on APRIL 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., and a Status Hearing will be held on this matter on March 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Both hearings will occur at PACIFIC COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, 300 MEMORIAL DRIVE, 2nd Floor, South Bend, Washington. You should be present at ALL hearings.
The hearing will determine if your PARENTAL RIGHTS WILL BE TERMINATED pursuant to RCW 13.34. This could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at 360-665-7282. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPT.aspx.
Dated 2-2-2021 by direction of Donald J. Richter, Judge; Shannon Pettit, Senior Deputy County Clerk
Published Feb. 10, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, 2021
Legal No. 035-21
